WWhat does it actually want to be, the three-part, small speaker set called HT-AX7? The manufacturer Sony calls it “a portable home theater system”. But it's not a mobile mini soundbar, it's too narrow, and the original trio also lacks other home theater features.

Because what interacts with the television can usually be controlled via an HDMI connection with audio return channel (ARC). The compact sound transducers receive their sound signals via Bluetooth radio. And they also have their typical telephone functions. One press of a button accepts calls and starts loudspeaker playback; a built-in microphone records your own voice. But the small speaker system can do much more.