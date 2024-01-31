The US immigration agency, USCIS, has increased the fees for certain immigration procedures, a measure announced this Tuesday. The main reason for this increase, according to Ur M. Jaddou, director of USCIS, is the insufficiency of current rates to cover full operating costs, including expansion of humanitarian programs and increased salaries.

The agency's financial dependence, which reaches 96% in immigration fees, has led to increasing pressure due to delays in processing procedures.

The most notable fee adjustments include the increase of the H-1B visa from $10 to $215, and the naturalization application to $760. The fee for permanent residence will be set at $1,440, and that for work permits at $520.

The fees for immigration procedures in the United States.

USCIS has also introduced several waivers and discounts for certain vulnerable groups and low-income applicants, in addition to a discount for those filing online.

AILA's Farshad Owji has criticized USCIS's self-funding model and urged Congress to allocate an adequate budget. On the other hand, a legal advisor for ASOSAL expressed that, although the increases represent a financial challenge, they could be justifiable if they result in a reduction in waiting times for procedures. USCIS has also reformed the selection process for H-1B visas to prevent fraud. The new rates will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

