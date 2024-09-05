With the 30th anniversary of PlayStation planned for later this year, many have high expectations of the company. While all the details have not been revealed, His most recent post appears to have leaked the existence of the PlayStation 5 Prosomething that many are looking forward to.

As part of the celebration plans, Sony shared a special image focused on the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. Here, many have noticed the design of the rumored PS5 Pro.

As of yet, there is no PlayStation 5 console that features three lines on the side. The only place we’ve seen this design before was in a leak that was shared last week.Here, it was mentioned that the PS5 Pro will feature three lines on each side, something similar to what we can see on the PS5 Slim.

So far, the image is still available on the official PlayStation website, which many fans have taken as a sign that this will be the final design of the PS5 Pro. While the company has not issued any statement, A PlayStation Showcase is expected to take place later this monthwhere, among other things, the console’s revelation will finally take place.

We can only wait, but considering that rumors have indicated that the PlayStation 5 Pro will go on sale this year, So it’s just a matter of time before all our doubts have an answer.. In related news, the PS5 Pro presentation is reportedly set to arrive. You can also find out more details about the PlayStation 30th anniversary celebration here.

Author’s Note:

It seems that the leaked design of the PS5 Pro will be the real thing, something that may disappoint more than one person who was not happy with what was shown a few days ago. It is just a matter of waiting for more information to become available, something that will probably happen at the end of the month.

Via: PlayStation