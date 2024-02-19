In a recent interview, the game director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Naoki Hamaguchi has released some statements regarding the third part of the great 1997 classic Final Fantasy 7. “I can't say where we are, suffice it to say that we have made great progress on the script and we are evaluating how to develop certain elements,”

Some time ago the producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke of an already completed first draft of the third part of the remake of Final Fantasy 7whose full name is not yet known.

As the interview continues, Hamaguchi stated that once development of Final Fantasy 7 Remake the team immediately began to evaluate the creation of a sequel, and has hinted that the situation is practically the same today. Four years have passed between the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and that of Rebirthso presumably we will have to wait the same amount of time for the third part to arrive.

Waited for February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second chapter of the trilogy of titles inspired by the original Final Fantasy 7 published by Square Enix in the far 1997. In this new chapter it seems that the developers have introduced numerous new unlockable elements as the plot develops. He will succeed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to meet expectations?



