Since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe public has demanded that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 be a reality. While most of the attention has been focused on Andrew Garfield, yesterday, Sony’s social networks were filled with requests to once again see Tobey Maguire in the red suit, this after Sam Raimi gave a little hint about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In a recent interview with fandangoRaimi, who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy and is in charge of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was asked about the possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire in a future Marvel projectand the filmmaker thrilled the masses by saying:

“I realized after doing Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team.”

As a reply, fans took their wishes to the ears of the official Sony Twitter accountwho, after hours of receiving request after request to make Spider-Man 4 a reality, issued the following message:

“Well, this has been fun for our mentions today. Friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!”

well this has been fun for our mentions today 😂😂 friendly reminder, we’re just the social team! — Sony (@Sony) April 6, 2022

In this way, the prayers of the fans fell on deaf ears. For now, the future of Spider-Man in the cinema, and not only in the MCU, remains in doubt and, as Raimi mentioned, anything is possible, it’s just a matter of those in charge of this property having a clear direction for the character.

The idea of ​​a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire sounds great. However, considering that the concept and main plot of this movie is already known, Raimi and the creative team are likely more interested in telling a new story, especially considering it’s been 15 years since Spider-Man 3.

