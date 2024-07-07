Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings Announced With Trailer during Anime Expo: This is a three-part anime produced by SEGA to promote the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generations.

The animated miniseries will serve as an introduction to the characters and setting that we will find in the game, so we imagine that it will make its debut in conjunction with the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generations, although a release has not yet been confirmed exit date.

In the trailer we see Shadow in the company of a girl: apparently the anthropomorphic hedgehog is working with his grandfather to find a cure for his disease, but things are not going as hoped and at a certain point a menacing android bursts onto the scene.