Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings Announced With Trailer during Anime Expo: This is a three-part anime produced by SEGA to promote the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generations.
The animated miniseries will serve as an introduction to the characters and setting that we will find in the game, so we imagine that it will make its debut in conjunction with the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generations, although a release has not yet been confirmed exit date.
In the trailer we see Shadow in the company of a girl: apparently the anthropomorphic hedgehog is working with his grandfather to find a cure for his disease, but things are not going as hoped and at a certain point a menacing android bursts onto the scene.
There is also the poster
Along with the release of the trailer, a first image of the film has also surfaced online. Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings posterwhich features a graphic style that is undoubtedly distant from what the many fans of the SEGA series are used to.
Releasing on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, Sonic x Shadow Generations will feature the character Shadow as the protagonist of an unpublished adventure in which we will see the character use all his extraordinary abilities.
Certainly the production of an animated special suggests SEGA’s desire to bet confidently on this game and on Shadow in particular, in an attempt to establish him as something more than a secondary figure.
