At the moment the owners of the franchise of Super Mario Bros. They are having a pause in their frequent releases, since we just had the release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HDbut July has already arrived and that means we will have nothing inside Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. A version of the console classics that started it all, but in this case they are tiny challenges to beat records and show the best times online.

To celebrate that we are just a few days away from its launch, the big N has released a new video, in this they explain in more detail how the way in which the challenges are met will work, and apparently the challenges will be similar to those of NES Remix, since the user will have less than a minute to complete his objective. The best thing is that the games will be interspersed, an experience that will become nostalgic for those who had the classic console in their hands.

Here is the video:

These are the games that will participate:

– Super Mario Bros.

– Super Mario Bros. 2

– Super Mario Bros. 3

– Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

– Excitebike

– Ice Climber

– The Legend of Zelda

– Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

– Donkey Kong

– Metroid

– Balloon Fight

– Kid Icarus

– Kirby’s Adventure

Remember that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is put on sale July 18.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It’s actually a game I want to buy, since these fleeting challenges are very entertaining. I’ll have to wait another 15 days to get it on the console.