During Summer Game Fest a new title for the franchise has been announced Sonic The Hedgehog. SAW showed for the first time Sonic Superstarsa new 2D chapter of the saga, but with polygonal graphics.

Sonic Superstars will arrive during thefall of this 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Sonic Superstars – Announce Trailer

Source: SAW Street Summer Game Fest