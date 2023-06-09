ZFor the first time this year, the 30-degree mark was broken in Germany on Thursday: 30.7 degrees Celsius were measured in Potsdam, as an employee of the German Weather Service in Offenbach said in the evening. In Berlin and around the capital, too, the temperature was over 30 degrees at many measuring points. “Otherwise there were showers and thunderstorms in many places in Germany,” said the DWD employee.

In Hesse, some severe storms swept across the country, but the Hessian police headquarters initially did not report any major weather-related damage or accidents in the afternoon. Even in the thunderstorm, numerous fans stayed out to watch the German national soccer players during public training ahead of the 1000th international match against Ukraine. However, national coach Hansi Flick had to do without the Leipzig DFB Cup winners Timo Werner and Benjamin Henrichs at the start of preparations for the first of three friendlies on Thursday on the Frankfurt DFB campus.

In Baden-Württemberg, there was a serious accident involving several vehicles due to a hailstorm on Autobahn 81 near Boxberg in the Main-Tauber district when a driver skidded due to poor visibility – three people were seriously injured and four people were slightly injured, as it is called by the police. In addition, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and hailstorms passed over the Black Forest, the Swabian Jura and the Stuttgart region, but no major damage was reported from there until the evening.

A storm flooded streets in Middle Franconia, cellars were full, lightning struck houses and junction boxes. In Nuremberg, “several units” of the fire brigade are on their way to process more than 200 deployment sites, the fire brigade tweeted. According to a spokesman, no injuries were initially reported to the police headquarters. In the southeast of the city and at the Plärrer, an important traffic junction, traffic lights and tram traffic failed. The cause was probably a lightning strike in an electrical box. At the Church Day, the open-air program had to be interrupted due to the storm.







It stays summery

On Friday it will remain warm, according to the DWD, even 31 degrees are possible along the Rhine. The 30-degree mark can also be exceeded on the Moselle and Main for the first time. Heavy showers and thunderstorms can form again on Friday afternoon, especially in central Germany. Meteorologists speak of “hot days” at temperatures above 30 degrees.

A friendly mix of sun and cumulus clouds awaits at the weekend, showers and thunderstorms remain the exception. In the west, 32 degrees are possible in many places.