Through a source inside the film circuit we learn that the new animated film directed by Makoto Shinkaireleased in Japan under the title of Suzume no Tojimariwill also arrive in Italian cinemas next month, more precisely from April 13th with the title of Suzume. The film is distributed by Crunchyroll in collaboration with Sony Picturesbut we still don’t know when Crunchyroll will officially announce the debut date.

The date of arrival of the film in theaters corresponds with the release of the novel in Italy by J-POP Manga, which will be available in comic shops and bookstores starting from 11 April. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the film below.

Suzume – The plot

“In a quiet town in Kyushu, the young Suzume comes across a curious door, which stands intact in the ruins of a dilapidated building, as if it had been saved by magic from devastation. The door doesn’t open to anything but the girl still feels the urge to turn the knob and open it wide. Suddenly, following his gesture, a series of other equally mysterious doors, scattered throughout Japan, begin to open one after the other … but they must be closed soon, or the calamity that lurks on the other side will be free to fall upon the country! Following the mystical call of the doors, an incredible journey begins for Suzume to close them all, like a new Pandora trying to seal the proverbial box.

Suzume no Tojimari is the thirteenth film directed by Shinkai, after Weathering with you in 2019, which won the “Animation of the Year” award at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Awards. Shinkai won the “Director of the Year” award for his 2016 film, Your Name., at the 40th Japan Academy Film Awards. Its success made it the third most watched Japanese animated film in the world. Among Shinkai’s previous works we find The Garden of Words, Children Who Chase Lost Voices And 5 centimeters per second.