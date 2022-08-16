Paramount Pictures has already confirmed the production of SONIC 3 – THE FILMthe third live action (and CGI) feature film that will continue the story of the blue hedgehog by SAW on the big screen, with an upcoming US release December 20, 2024. Although there is still a long way to go to the launch date, we already know for sure that one of the opponents that Sonic, Tails And Knuckles they will face will be Shadowalready seen in the post-credit scene of the second film.

However, the site Production Weekly has recently released some big spoilers on the key events and characters that will appear in the third film, which we do not yet know if it will be able to count on the presence of Jim Carrey in the role of Robotnik, as the actor has announced plans to retire from the film industry. We do not know if these spoilers will prove true when the film is complete, but these are the ideas currently in the pipeline for the production, emerged from a source considered reliable.

If you don’t want to spoil the surprise, don’t go any further.

SONIC 3 – THE FILM Spoiler

Sonic, Tails And Knuckles they defeated Robotnik and its drones, Green Hills she was saved, but… it's not over yet!

The team will have to deal with the creature of the not no by Robotnik, the Shadow Project.

With the destruction of the Emeralds of Chaos in Sonic 2, Robotnik got mini-Emeralds and with them he was able to create the his personal metallic Sonic which he will use to carry out a sinister plan of revenge against the blue sprinter.

With Shadow Robotnik will try to defeat Sonic once and for all.

Through a dimensional portal two new characters will come to Earth to help Sonic, Amy And Big.

Will they all manage to defeat Robotnik before the world knows its end?

From these spoilers we can see that, in addition to the already confirmed Shadow, two other well-known characters of the videogame universe will make their debut in the cinema, Amy and Big. Furthermore, it seems that the idea of ​​getting Robotnik out of the scene has not even been considered, despite Jim Carrey’s alleged farewell to the cinema. We just have to wait to find out the truth.

