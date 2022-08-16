Porto Alegre region recorded winds of up to 120 km/h on Monday night (Aug 15th); Cyclone heads to SC and PR

The passage of an extratropical cyclone on Monday night (15.Aug.2022) left at least one person dead in Rio Grande do Sul. The body of a resident was found this Tuesday morning (Aug 16), according to the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB-RS).

“With deep sadness I was informed of the death of the missing resident after acting in the rescue of other people in the storm. The body was located near the Sunset Amphitheater.”, said the mayor in his profile on twitter. “The Fasc team is with the family to provide all the necessary support.”

The state had a trail of destruction in different cities because of the cyclone. In the region of Porto Alegre and Canoas, according to MetSul Meteorologia, winds of up to 120 km/h were recorded. There was still a hailstorm.

One of the hardest hit places was Canoas. The electrical network was damaged and several streets were blocked by wires or vegetation. According to the Civil Defense of the municipality, about 500,000 people were left without electricity. In the social networksthe city hall reported that the Nossa Senhora das Graças Hospital had its structure damaged.

The mayor of Rio Pardo, Rogério Monteiro, said that half of the houses in the city were roofless. In video posted on facebook from the city hall, he said that tarps were being distributed to the population and asked for calm.

In Gravataí, the image of Nossa Senhora dos Anjos was torn down. The city government informed in the Instagram that a homeless shelter was left uncovered and electricity was interrupted in several neighborhoods. Classes were suspended this Tuesday (16.Aug).

According to MetSul, “the frontal system will advance on Tuesday through the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná, also reaching part of Mato Grosso do Sul and some areas of the west and south of São Paulo”.

The agency disclosed in its profile in the twitter images of the destruction caused by the heavy rains:

