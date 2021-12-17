According to what is reported by the site Giant Freakin Bomb Chris Pratt could be in the cast of Sonic 3, the third cinematic chapter dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog in the video game saga. Although the news is still very scarce, the site reports that the actor would be considered for a part in the film.

During the recent The Game Awards the first trailer of the film was presented, where we got to hear Idris Elba in the role of Knuckles for the first time, who joined the cast of the sequel. Now comes a site exclusive Giant Freakin Bomb, where it is reported that Chris Pratt may appear in the third film of the saga.

Although the release of the second chapter is scheduled for April next year we are already starting to talk about a possible third chapter, in which Paramount Pictures seems to be interested in including Chris Pratt. The news comes from a source on the site that has proved correct in the past, thus increasing the possibility of hearing the famous actor in the third chapter.

At the moment it is not yet clear if and what role the actor will play, also because there is no information regarding the actual start of work on the film, despite the enormous success of the first film. If Chris Pratt really joined the cast, it would be his second experience in a film dedicated to the world of video games.

The famous Hollywood actor it is in fact already with the film of Super Mario, produced by Illumination Entertainment, in which he will play the famous video game plumber, but without the famous Italian accent. At the moment it is not yet clear whether he will join the cast as an actor or a voice actor, if he will be an ally of Sonic or a possible opponent of his.

We just have to wait for more information from Paramount Pictures, pending the release in theaters of Sonic 2, scheduled for April 8, 2022 in America.