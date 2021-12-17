Berlin (DPA)

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he saw no reason to make Lewis Hamilton quit Formula One, after the Dutchman won the world title after defeating him in Abu Dhabi.

It seemed that Hamilton was heading towards winning his eighth world championship, as he was dominant in the final race of the season that was held at the Yas Marina track in the UAE last Sunday, as he made a great start to the race and managed to overtake Verstappen, who started the race from pole position.

However, there was a late development after entering the safety car after the accident involving Canadian-Iranian Nicholas Latifi and Red Bull calling Verstappen to put new tires in a last-ditch attempt to grab the title.

Then race director Michael Massey, with a controversial call, allowed the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen – who were both first and second but separated by lap-lag competitors – to overtake the safety car and allow a single lap race, opening the door to Dutchman to get his first title.

The Mercedes team lodged two protests over the result of the race, which were rejected, after which it expressed its intention to appeal the decision of the race stewards, before finally accepting Verstappen’s crowning of the title on Thursday.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton was disappointed after he felt he had been stolen from the victory, and that the British driver would not get over what happened in Abu Dhabi, stressing that there was no guarantee that Hamilton (36 years) would return to try to win the title next year.

However, Verstappen would be surprised if Hamilton decides to end his impressive career.

“I can understand the first days after a race like this are not happy days, but you have to understand that this is a race and these things can happen, he has to look back to what he already achieved,” he said.

“It should give him more comfort, and it should also give him motivation because he’s still trying to get his eighth title, and for sure he can do this next year, so I don’t see any reason to give up now.”

Verstappen added: “I don’t feel sorry for Hamilton but I can understand that what happened can be painful, but in the end, he also won the championship in this way.”