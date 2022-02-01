Sonia Bruganelli is one of the most talked about commentators of the Big Brother VIP, the wife of Paolo Bonolis is much talked about in this role. As he has repeatedly admitted it is not his job and he does it over the top.

The woman has been unmasked on social media, fans have in fact noticed that she continues to give immunity to Soleil Sorgeobviously many are wondering why.

It would also be right for the other competitors to have a chance and vary the game a little, also because Soleil Sorge is very strong in televoting. A user, right on the pages social media of Big Brother Vip he wrote:

But excuse me, because when you have to decide for preferences on time, the Soleil house does not make it immune? And when you vote for the final exit, is it saved by making it immune? There is something wrong with me.

Sonia Bruganelli is very social and certainly did not miss the comment. To everyone’s surprise, the woman replied to the user clearly revealing why she always decided to give immunity to the competitor:

Because for now, if she weren’t there, it would all be herbal tea and combing your hair. So, having to see it for work, I want it to be a little interesting. Even with fake or presumed such, stories.

Not only that, in these days the woman has also given a very special advice to Soleil Rises, inviting her to leave the house to take Alex Belli and then continued: