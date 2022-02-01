United States Federal prisons were ordered to be caught in the United States – Underlying gang fighting in Texas

The detention order applies to more than 100 prisons, where prisoners have to stay mainly in their cells during their detention.

Stateside federal prisons have been closed and inmates locked up in their cells after a gang battle began in a prison in Texas. The news agencies Reuters and AP and The New York Times -magazine.

At a prison in Beuamont, Texas, two people died in a clash between gangs on Monday. The violence in Texas also injured four people who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Federal the U.S. Prison Administration, which manages prisons, announced that as a precautionary measure, more than 100 prisons will be in a closed state.

Due to the detention order, prisoners have to be kept in their cells for the most part. By its order, the prison administration seeks to prevent the spread of possible violence to other prisons.

The country’s prison administration has said that four prisoners have already died this year and three have escaped from the institutions it manages. There are more than 134,000 inmates in federal prisons.