uS President Joe Biden usually likes to present himself as the epitome of decency, dignity and respect – and in this respect as the greatest possible contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump. On Monday evening (local time), however, Biden reacted a little less virtuously to the unpleasant question from a journalist. When the reporter asked the President on the sidelines of a public appearance in Washington whether the country’s rising inflation was a political burden in the congressional elections this fall, Biden murmured – audible to all since his microphone was still on – and clearly ironically: No, inflation is an advantage, “more inflation”. Shaking his head and making a slightly contorted face, Biden added a rude insult: “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

In English, “son of a bitch” is a swear word with an unflattering range of meanings, from “bastard,” “bastard,” or “puke,” to the very literal and rather uncommon translation, “son of a bitch.” In any case, the term usually does not appear in the public vocabulary of presidents. So why Biden’s violent reaction?

The dramatically increased inflation rate in the US is indeed a major political problem for Biden and his Democrats in view of the congressional elections in November. Rising prices create resentment among the population. That’s no secret. And: The questioner – Peter Doocy, a reporter for Fox News, which used to be very loyal to Trump – regularly confronts the President and his spokeswoman Jen Psaki with uncomfortable questions.

Doocy took Biden’s comment with humor. In a chat with his station shortly after the incident, another Fox News co-worker sneered at Doocy that he thought the president was actually right. Doocy replied with a grin, “Yeah, no one’s fact-checked this yet and said it’s not true.”