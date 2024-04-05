President says that the government has good coordination with Congress and that so far it has not missed any important votes

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated on Thursday (April 4, 2024) that, sometimes, it is necessary to “cachacinha” to help with political negotiations. He gave the statement during the inauguration of the Ipojuca Raw Water Pumping Station, in Arcoverde (PE).

According to the PT member, the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) has the function “harder” from your government. “Imagine that my party only has 70 deputies, out of a total of 513 [congressistas na Câmara]. And to vote on anything we need 247 votes. It takes a lot of conversation, it takes a lot of meetings, it takes a lot of coffee, every now and then a cachacinha, a beer”, he said.

Despite the complex work, the president assesses that the minister is performing his role well. “The concrete fact is that we managed to build a concrete political alliance that so far we have not lost the vote on any important project in Congress”he declared.

Watch (1min17s):