This next Monday April 8, Durango, as well as the state of Sinaloa, will become privileged settings for their inhabitants to contemplate the total solar eclipse. This cosmic event, which has not been seen in Mexico for more than 30 years, can be observe in several municipalities of the state of Durango.

According to information provided by the Department of Tourism of the State of Durango, The total solar eclipse will reach its peak at 10:55 in the morning. During that moment, the darkening will be perceived with greater intensity in various locations in Durango, with a peak at 12:12 and duration of four minutes and 27 secondsending at approximately 12:15 p.m.

In which municipalities of Durango can the solar eclipse be seen?

Between the municipalities of Durango where you can appreciate the eclipse exceptionally they are found Nazas, Rodeo, Nuevo Ideal, Ciudad Laredo, Tlahualillo de Zaragoza, Gómez Palacio, San Pedro del Gallo, Santiago Papasquiaro, Coneto de Comonfort, Cuencamé, Canatlán, Guadalupe Victoria, Cuauhtémoc, Ignacio Allende and Nombre de Dios.

He Governor of the State, Esteban Villegashas announced the suspension of classes in all municipalities duranguenses the eclipse day, with the aim of protecting the visual health of students. Therefore, the return to classes will be on Tuesday, April 9.