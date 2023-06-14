Police believe that most of the bodies found in the Chakahola forest near the town of Malindi on the Indian Ocean coast belong to followers of Paul Nthingi Mackenzie, a taxi driver turned preacher who has been in police custody since April 14..

McKenzie is set to face charges of “terrorism” in the case, which has shocked the east African country.

“The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies have been recovered,” said Regional Commissioner for the Coast, Rhoda Onyansha.“.

The 50-year-old founder of the Church of Good News International turned himself in on April 14 following the police discovery of the bodies in Chakahola Forest, based on a tip-off she received..

While hunger appears to be the main cause of death, some victims, especially children, were suffocated or beaten, according to the Kenyan government’s chief forensic pathologist, Johansen Odur..

Questions have been raised about how McKenzie, the father of seven, managed not to attract the attention of the authorities despite his track record of extremist behavior and the legal cases against him..

The case stunned Kenyans and prompted President William Ruto to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and also a task force to review the rules governing the work of religious institutions..

A court granted bail to another priest accused of links to McKenzie and the bodies found during a hearing..

A wealthy media man is also being investigated on charges that include murder, assisted suicide, kidnapping, crimes against humanity, child abuse, fraud and money laundering.