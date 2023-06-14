The Tigers team continues to work at forced marches for planning ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament. In the semester that ended, the feline team achieved the feat and managed to lift the eighth title in its history, by winning the grand final to the Chivas.
Although minimal changes to the squad are expected, they are now looking for new signings for the next tournament, and the first one is already closed.
One of the objectives of the coach Robert Dante Siboldi was to reinforce the part of the three sticks, and one of his candidates was Sebastián Jurado, however, the national goal is more than closed to be a new element of the Braves de Juárez, so now Tigres bet on Carlos Felipe Rodriguez.
With information from the portal Halftime, the Mexican goalkeeper will be occupying the place left vacant by injury by Miguel Ortega, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder. It is in this way that Rodríguez will be the second goalkeeper, since the first is the experienced Argentine Nahuel Guzmán.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when it will be officially presented in the northern team. Carlos Felipe Rodriguez34 years old, has had an enriched step in Mexican soccer, where he has defended the cause of Monarcas Morelia, Clube León, Atlético San Luis and more recently the Bravos de Juárez.
Likewise, according to information from the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktits value in the transfer market is around 400 thousand dollars.
