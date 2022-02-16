It seems a mission impossible, it is an opportunity to raise the level: Inzaghi against Klopp, the double challenge for the quarter-finals of the Champions League that the Nerazzurri have been missing for eleven years starts from the Meazza

Here we are: here is the great night of Inter-Liverpool. What there was to say has been said and written. All possible numbers have been pulled out to read the match. The list of things to do has been drawn up, like when you go on vacation: turn off the gas, unplug the fridge … What must Inter do to win? Do not give depth to those demons of Salah and Mané, dribble to break the rhythm of Klopp’s pirates, take advantage of set kicks … “Ok, now I’ll sign it”. What remains to be said? One thing. That this match goes beyond the logic of qualification is an important stage in Inter’s growth path. This team was bred by Spalletti and raised by Conte who strengthened her bones and imposed strict discipline. Inzaghi has already collected it and has refined it with a higher quality game, making it ambitious and courageous as adolescence demands. The new spirit made Inter more ready for Europe which is the natural landing place for a club of its rank which, moreover, is called Internazionale. The second star cannot be the point of arrival. But to reach the age of majority, an initiation rite is needed, a night of glory. A company, in fact. You say Inter-Liverpool and Giacinto Facchetti in black and white comes to mind, his elegant stride leading the 3-0 of a historic comeback: Inter-Liverpool 3-0, 12 May 1965. We need such a feat. The people of San Siro no longer remember what an international enterprise is like. It’s been 12 years since the last. See also Zidane stopped talks with PSG for the Champions League tie against Real Madrid

The precedent with Barcelona – Inter-Barcelona, ​​2009-10 Champions League semi-final. Pedro scored, after 19 ‘it seemed all over. Instead, Mourinho’s most beautiful Inter won a show and three goals: Sneijder, Maicon, Milito. They will say: “Calhanoglu, Dumfries and Dzeko are not Sneijder, Maicon and Milito. Mou had samples of a different thickness ”. True. But it is also true that that Barcelona was stronger than this Liverpool. Did the Reds win the Champions League three years ago? That Barça, reigning champion, won 4 in 10 years (2005-15). Salah and Mané? Guardiola attacked with Messi and Ibra. Klopp doesn’t have an encyclopedia like Xavi in ​​midfield. Is Van Dijk a world-class defensive totem pole? Confronting Pique and Puyol was much worse. The Dani Alves of that time Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would have eaten them. That Barcelona seemed unbeatable and yet Inter won. In the end Mou commented: “The team has turned into the Champions League”. It had sublimated itself. She had become an adult, in fact. The self-esteem gained in that match allowed Inter to survive in the hell of the Camp Nou and then win the final in Madrid. Liverpool also seem unbeatable. In the group he won 6 out of 6 games scoring 17 goals, against Inter’s 3 wins and 8 goals. The last time Klopp passed from San Siro he beat Milan without breaking a sweat, fielding only two starters. The bar is high. When Uncle Bergomi gives Inter no more than 35% of qualification chances he is not ungrateful, he is honest. But on certain nights, as Mourinho observed that time, one transforms and becomes something else. Highest. See also Dakar, terrorism alert. France: "Better to stop, but Aso says no"

Compete with the best – The operation failed to Roberto Mancini who, on his fourth elimination in the Champions League, announced his farewell to Inter, right after two sad encounters with Liverpool (March 2008). On the contrary, Inzaghi, who confirms his confidence in Lautaro, wants to make Liverpool his European springboard. After taking note in the group of the distance that separates him from the technical quality of Real Madrid, Inter have the opportunity to measure up to the intensity of Liverpool. An experience that will help you to know your limits better; to understand what the dominant force that it knows how to impose in Italy is worth in Europe. And every individual will be able to do the same by measuring himself against excellences of the role: Handanovic with Alisson, De Vrij with Van Dijk; Dumfries and Perisic with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

An 11-year abstinence – The one against Barcelona in the treble season was the last great international feat at San Siro. In the following season he signed another one away. Monaco, March 15, 2011, return of the round of 16. Inter, defeated 1-0 in the first leg, took the lead with Eto’o, but was reassembled by Mario Gomez and Muller. There too it seems over. It looks like the revenge of the Bavarians. And instead Sneijder and Pandev sign a 3-2 to remember. Inter have never had a knockout round in the Champions League since. He has never again eliminated a team of great nobility. He has never again given his people a feat in the most prestigious cup to remember. It’s been 11 years. Too many. The bar is high, Uncle has measured how much. But some nights … He sang the Liga, Inter. See also Inter, two weeks to recharge the batteries. But three of them will work overtime

February 16, 2022 (change February 16, 2022 | 08:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#nights #Inter #Tonight #treble