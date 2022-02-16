US sports compact



Theis manages a comeback win with the Celtics – Draisaitl assists



Daniel Theis.

Photo: AFP/Tim Nwachukwu





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Ice Hockey: Third win in a row for Draisaitl

For the German ice hockey professional Leon Draisaitl things are going well with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. On Tuesday (local time) the Oilers won 5-2 (0-1, 1-0, 4-1) at the Los Angeles Kings and celebrated their third win in a row. With 55 points, the Canadian team climbed to third place in the Western Conference.

Draisaitl didn’t score but provided the assist five minutes from time to give Kailer Yamamoto a 3-2 lead. Germany’s athlete of the year 2020 thus continues to lead the NHL’s top scorer list.

Tim Stützle suffered a 2:5 (1:1, 1:2, 0:2) home defeat with the Ottawa Senators against the St. Louis Blues. The 20-year-old striker made it 1-1 at the end of the first period, scoring his ninth goal of the season. The guests scored two goals in the first five and a half minutes of the second half and also determined the final third. The Senators suffered their third home defeat in a row.







Sidney Crosby has scored the 500th goal of his NHL career. The 34-year-old was there in the 5-4 (2-1, 0-3, 2-0) win of his Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers after extra time for the interim 2-1 lead. Only 45 other players have hit the 500 mark in NHL history.

Basketball: Theis celebrates comeback victory with the Celtics

The German national basketball player Daniel Theis celebrated a clear success in the NBA in his first game after returning to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 135-87 (69-42) on Tuesday (local time) and recorded their ninth win in a row. Thanks to what is currently the longest winning streak of any NBA team, the Celtics have climbed to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





Theis switched from the Houston Rockets to the Celtics last week, and Dennis Schröder went to Houston in a player swap between the two teams. Theis had already played for the Celtics in his first three and a half years in the North American professional league. The 29-year-old scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Sixers.

Maxi Kleber was also successful with the Dallas Mavericks. The Texans scored a 107-99 (51-59) away win against the Miami Heat, currently the best team in the Eastern Conference. Kleber marked a personal best of the season with 19 points and blocked five throws by the opponent.

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Los Angeles Clippers were beaten by the Phoenix Suns 96:103 (47:53). Hartenstein scored four points against the currently best team in the NBA. NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led his Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-119 (69-63) home win over the Indiana Pacers. The Most Valuable Player from last year’s Finals scored 50 points, setting a personal record of the season.

(RP/SID/dpa)