In case anyone had doubts about the deep crisis in which the PAN in Sinaloa is plunged, yesterday the resignation of the former leader in Culiacán Adolfo Beltrán became official to stay as an independent deputy, which caused the PAN caucus to disappear in the Congress of the Condition.

This is the panorama of discouragement and defections that the new leader, Roxana Rubio, will find along the way, who had asked Adolfo not to resign, that at least out of gratitude he stay, that the party requires all his militancy to recover and leave ahead. It is also the environment in which the national president, Marko Cortés, will be received on his next visit to Sinaloa.

As the PRI and the PAN competed as allies in the last electoral contest, in the defeated Va por Sinaloa alliance, the leaders of both parties did everything possible so that the PAN caucus did not disappear, even that some PRI deputy would join the PAN party, but no one wanted to go to a game that has no future in sight. They only have one deputy left, Giovanna Morechis.

In any case, the Morenoites are not affected at all by the fact that there is one less bench in Congress, because recent votes have shown that they are all aligned around the government of the Fourth Transformation headed by Governor Rubén Rocha.

Potpourri. Just in June of last year, shortly before the election, taxi drivers burst into their units with banners supporting PRI candidates Mario Zamora, for governor, and Marco Antonio Osuna for mayor; They swore allegiance to the PRI, but now its leader, Rigoberto Rodríguez, suddenly made a change and assures that he adheres to the 4T government.

The banners are now very eloquent: “my rooster is Rigo, we are 4T”, proclaim his supporters who encourage him to be re-elected as general secretary of the Union of Steering Wheel Workers in the election that will take place next June. And he admits that they are realistic, they are going to support the governor’s projects because that is where they can help them the most and where they can do better.

CHANGES. There has been a lot of noise after former prosecutor Juan Francisco López Orduño assumed the Labor sub-delegation in the north of the state, but for the Morenoites it is not much of a surprise because since the last election he has been supporting Rubén Rocha’s campaign, like several PRI members of the group of Roberto Pérez Jacobo and former mayor Policarpo Infante. They measured the times and circumstances well.

TREATMENT. After all, César Guevara does not leave empty-handed, since according to the announcement by Mayor Gerardo Vargas, the English company that has just been hired to provide a first-world garbage collection service, will start operations until the beginning of 2023. both OP Ecology will continue to work.

For now, the concession will be for 25 years, just over 8 municipal administrations, and if the English company is as long-lived and resilient as the Queen of England, it could stay for more than 100 years.

