November 1, 2022 00:40

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appealed to the international community to provide assistance to those injured in a two car bomb attack that took place Saturday in Mogadishu, killing 116 people, according to a new toll.

And the relief agency indicated in a statement that “the death toll rose to 324, while the death toll rose to 116.” The previous toll was that one hundred were killed and at least 300 were wounded.

Two car bombs exploded minutes apart near the busy Zubi junction in Mogadishu. The two explosions, which destroyed the windows of nearby buildings, flooded hospitals and clinics with injured people, in a country whose health system has been devastated by decades of conflict.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, “We call on the international community, the Somali brothers and other brothers (…) to send doctors to Somalia to help hospitals treat the wounded,” noting that the death toll could rise.

After donating blood, the head of state added, “We cannot airlift so many wounded people (…). We ask anyone who can send us help to do so.”

Source: agencies