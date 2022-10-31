Mexico.- Adam Augusto LopezSecretary of the Interior (Segob), assured that the International Criminal Court (CPI), based in Haguekeeps an active investigation against former President Felipe Calderónfor the alleged commission of crimes against humanity during his tenure in Mexico.

The federal official said that the CPI is in the process of integrating the file and searching for evidence to prosecute the case of Felipe Calderón.

“Yes, there is an international criminal complaint filed in The Haguein the Netherlands, in Holland, against, among others, Felipe Calderon Hinojosa. To be more precise, I am going to give you the information, the complaint was filed with the Office of the Attorney General of the International Criminal Court and we know that it is in the integration period or that all the evidence is gathering enough,” he said.

On a tour of Oaxaca, Segob’s head considered that, even though years of the Calderonist government have passed, it is likely that those responsible for the death of soldiers and civilians, in the framework of the drug warmanage to pay for their responsibilities.

“That is why we have argued that the arm of justice takes time to arrive, but it will come and those who did it, rest assured that they are going to pay“, he claimed.

Because the number two of the Government (of Calderón) is already under arrest and now they have to reach their final consequences. That complaint (against Calderón), this investigation, is presented in the International Criminal Court.”

On October 24, while on a tour of Michoacán, the Secretary of the Interior maintained that former President Calderón, whom he referred to as Philip “The Little”not only militarized and bloodied the country, but ended up becoming an arms dealer, on whom an international investigation weighs.

The former President responded through his social networks and denied that there is any investigation against him.

A day later, Adam Augustus tried to deny what he said, but trusted that Calderón can be tried as it happened, in Spain, with the late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

In November 2011, the Mexican jurist Netzaí Sandoval handed over to the Court prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, a file on the accused war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Mexico during the Government of Calderónwhom he asked to investigate and, where appropriate, punish.

The complaint refers to forced disappearances, torture, rape, recruitment of minors as combatants and attacks on hospitals.

In addition, it also identifies those most responsible for the crimes committed in Mexico, among which it points to the then head of the Ministry of National DefenseWilliam Galvan; to Security, Genaro Garcia Lunaand the leaders of drug cartels such as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In addition, in December 2021, civil organizations reported to the Criminal Court the perpetration of acts of torture such as crimes against humanity in the six-year terms of Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

The communication was sent by the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH) and Idheas Strategic Litigation, in conjunction with the International Federation of Human Rights, for events that occurred between 2006 and 2018.

The organizations analyzed 197 cases of torture committed by the Army, the Navy and the Federal Police, documented by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in 166 recommendations, related to crimes that were perpetrated in a systematic and widespread manner in those two administrations. .