Somalia | About 30 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in a US strike in Somalia

An army attack has killed around 30 fighters of the al-Shabaab terrorist organization near the central Somali city of Galcad on Friday, the army says in a statement, according to the Reuters news agency.

Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a Somali military base in Galcadi on Friday, killing at least seven soldiers. The fighters detonated car bombs and fired with weapons, says the Somali government, which says its forces killed 100 of the group’s fighters.

The United States describes the attack as self-defense. No civilians were injured or killed in the attack.

Al-Qaeda-linked to the terrorist organization al-Shabaab has been fighting since 2006 to overthrow the Somali government and introduce a strict interpretation of Islamic law in the country. The group is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia.