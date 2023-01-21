Sonora.- The State Coordination of Civil Protection of Sonora asked the 72 municipalities of Sonora to activate their Emergency Operations Committee given the possible effects of cold fronts 26 and 27.

Likewise, Civil Protection asked the municipalities have temporary shelters ready previously enabled and equipped to be used by the population that needs it.

Through a statement, Civil Protection recommended to the coordination of the 72 municipalities rescue tours of people living on the streets so that if necessary they can be transferred to shelters.

Civil Protection of Sonora explained that cold fronts 26 and 27 will bring a considerable decrease in minimum temperaturesmainly on Monday and Tuesday in the state.

Cold fronts could generate minimum temperatures of up to -8 degrees Celsius in the Sierra de Sonora, such as at Mesa Tres Ríos in Nácori Chico, and up to -5 °C in Nogales, Santa Cruz, Cananea, Naco and Agua Prieta.

In the northwestern part of Sonora, temperatures of -1°C are expected in Caborca ​​and Sonoyta, 2°C in San Luis Río Colorado and 5°C in Puerto Peñasco.

In the downtown area, minimum temperatures of 2°C are expected in Hermosillo, Ures and Carbó. Low temperatures are also expected in the southern zone; in Álamos it could register -1°C; in Navojoa, 2°C; Huatabampo, 3°C; Obregon City, 4°C.

Civil Protection of Sonora called on citizens to take extreme precautions against cold fronts 26 and 27.

For its part, the Ministry of Education and Culture (SEC) He went through the entry time one hour in the morning shift and will advance the departure one hour in the afternoon shift from January 23 to 27 due to the entry of cold fronts.