Week after week, 'Solo Leveling' continues to be one of the most requested anime by Crunchyroll subscribers. After the seven-day break that the series took, fans of the program based on the work of Chugong They were more relieved, as some thought there were problems surrounding its development. Fortunately, everything was covered in a short scheduled break and the adaptation will continue to surprise us with its acclaimed story, which has already captivated thousands around the globe.

In the following note we will tell you everything about the premiere of its next chapter, so if you are a fan of 'Single Leveling'Stay here, we will give you all the details you need to know so you don't miss out on this incredible story.

YOU CAN SEE: Was 'Solo Leveling' cancelled? This is the reason why chapter 8 of the anime was not released

When does chapter 9 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The ninth episode of 'Single Leveling' will be broadcast next Saturday, March 9, 2024. This successful anime is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and is under the production of A-1 Picturesa studio famous for its participation in notable projects such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', and 'NieR', which, at the moment, is receiving all the praise thanks to its work.

It is important to mention that the first season of 'Single Leveling' It will consist of 25 episodes, distributed in two parts, as confirmed by those responsible for its development. However, no detailed information has been provided so far about the interval between broadcasts or the specific allocation of episodes in each segment.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 7: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

What time does chapter 9 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 9, will be available for viewing from 9:30 am (Pacific time) on the aforementioned date. Below, a breakdown of the corresponding schedules for its launch in various Latin American countries and in Spain will be provided, providing fans with the appropriate programming so as not to miss this premiere:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 6: release date, times and where to watch the anime ONLINE

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' chapter 9 ONLINE?

Episode 9 of 'Single Leveling' will be available, officially, only by Crunchyroll, a platform that has the exclusive rights for its transmission outside of Asia. Those interested in watching this renowned anime should visit the official Web site of the service and complete the registration process using your email address. After joining, they will be able to choose the subscription plan that best suits their needs.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see the new chapter of 'Single Leveling' at no cost, there are two alternatives. The first, the legal way, is to access through the 14-day free trial offer provided by Crunchyroll. During this period, you will be able to enjoy not only the anime in question, but all the series available in its catalog.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling' chapter 5: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

The other option you have is to wait a few days after its official release, as you will be able to find the series for free online. However, it is crucial to highlight that sites like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, and Anime ID can engage in unauthorized distribution of content. Therefore, access to these platforms is at the user's risk and responsibility..

#39Solo #Leveling39 #chapter #release #date #times #watch #anime #ONLINE