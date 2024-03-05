Mexico City.- César 'Chelito' Delgado He became an idol in Cruz Azul despite not winning the league title. Mexican Soccer with the Cement Machine.

He Argentinianwho came to Mexico after debuting in professional football with Central Rosaryarrowed the followers of Blue Cross for his way of dancing with the ball on every court he stepped on in the Mexican League.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, that magic was missing at the feet of the 'Chelito' in crucial moments. Cesar Delgado He tried several times but couldn't celebrate the championship with the cement team, with whom he remained from 2003 to 2007.

After his departure to France soccerwhere he fought for Olympique de Lyon, many thought he would return Blue Crossbut 'Chelito' Delgado was presented by Striped from Monterrey.

'Chelito' in a duel between legends of Cruz Azul and América

jam media

His return to Mexico with the Gang did not prevent people from surrendering to him, so much so that many believed that he would announce his retirement with the La Noria clubHowever, he did it in his native Argentina with Córdoba Central.

After his retirement, César Delgado is one of the figures who expresses his opinion about the present of Blue Crossas happened in the last hours after appearing in the 'Line of 4' programfrom the sports network TUDN.

'Chelito' compared to Blue Cross from before with the one who now directs Martin Anselmiensuring that his generation played better due to certain aspects that the current team does not have.

César Delgado playing against America

jam media

«We played better, there was a lot of individual quality. Here I'm not saying that there isn't that quality, but there are more mechanized movements as the game is played. soccer current. It's good but keep in mind that there are no spectacular players, there are no players who change the course of the game. Notice that they reach the lead and play back again. “There is a bit of that missing because there are these young coaches who adopt that mechanized method,” he explained. Cesar Delgado.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.