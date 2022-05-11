A deputy affiliated with the party that will support Lula in October went to a meeting called by the government to refine votes

The leader of Solidarity in the Chamber, Lucas Vergílio (SD-GO), participated this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) in a meeting of leaders aligned with the government at Palácio do Planalto.

The minister Célio Faria; the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR); and representatives of the PL, the PP, the Republicans and the União Brasil. Solidarity, the party chaired by deputy Paulinho da Força, last week declared support for the former president’s pre-candidacy Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvafrom PT.

THE Power 360 found that, in a short speech, the deputy said that the acronym —newly joined in the pro-Lula group—tends to be in tune with the current government in voting. He did not mention the party’s support for the opposing candidate.

To the report, Vergílio said have said at the meeting that Solidarity was one of the parties that voted most with the government last year. According to him, there is no orientation to change the position on the part of the bench because of the adhesion to the PT campaign. “The economic agenda is important for our country. And where we disagree, we will position ourselves as we have done.”he said.

Among the main topics discussed at this Tuesday’s meeting was the need to unify proposals to contain the rise in fuel prices. Leaders are looking for a way to act before the elections to stop the bombing.

Support for Lula

Solidarity made official its support for the PT candidacy in the act held on May 3. The support, however, was almost canceled after the president of Solidarity, Paulinho da Forçato have been booed during Lula’s event with unionists.

In retaliation, Paulinho even canceled the event in which Solidarity would declare formal support for the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. But, days later, tempers were calmed. PT president Gleisi Hoffmann and Lula needed to take the field to appease their ally’s irritation.

After meeting with the deputy, Gleisi stated on April 19 that there was a “good conversation” and said that they “walk together”.

“Good conversation with fellow Paulinho from Força da Força, president of Solidarity. We will walk together, building a broad movement with Lula to recover Brazil”, wrote Gleisi on Twitter.