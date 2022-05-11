Russia-Ukraine war will continue, according to US intelligence

How long will the war? This is the question we ask ourselves every morning, evening, one of the most googled, discussed via social media, on television and much more. Apparently there is no certain answer, but theUS intelligence he intervenes and warns: “Putin is preparing for a long war”.

The Russian presidentapparently he has no intention of turning around, on the contrary, he is planning new attacks by planning new conquests. In particular, Avril Hainesdirector ofUS national intelligencejust yesterday during a hearing before the commission of Senatehe said about Putin: “He wants to achieve goals beyond the Donbass, faces a discrepancy between his ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities.”

Until now, however, many of the Russian’s plans have vanished, see the Ukrainian resistance continuously fed by the weapons provided, by humanitarian aid arriving from all over the world.

Above all, in the mind of Putin now the plan could be triggered and put into practice the use of “more drastic means” and, here, the first thought goes to the nuclear weapons that could go to war if Putin feels threatened.

The director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Scott Berrierduring the same hearing, he pointed out that the Russians and Ukrainians at the moment remain “in a stalemate”.

Read also:

Mediobanca on the eve of the quarterly report: Caltagirone’s plans. EXCLUSIVE

Caradonna (Milan Accountants): “Tax debt increases”

Russian gas, Scaroni: “Goodbye in three years, with Italian and renewable fields”

Melons President of the Republic. When and how, there is a plan. There he is

Camera, FdI presidentialism rejected. Compact center right

Prince Charles in Parliament for the Queen’s Speech, replaces Regina for the first time since ’63. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo, the Savings Museum celebrates its first 10 years of activity