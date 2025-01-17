The concept of Mediterranean diet It is widely spread throughout the world. It is associated with the idea of ​​variety in food, sustainable, healthy and complete.

In the podcast ‘The dilemma of (im)perfect bodies’ on ABC, the nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has reflected on this type of diet and has been forceful: “It doesn’t exist”.

Ojeda highlights that what we know as the Mediterranean diet is, in reality, “a Mediterranean lifestyle.” As he explains, what this concept is really associated with is an “eating pattern.”

The nutritionist has also delved into how he ‘cooked’ and introduced this concept. It all started in the 60s when a study was done called ‘the seven countries study’. Among them were two Nordic countries, in addition to Canada, the United States, Greece, Italy and Japan.

An American scientist’s purpose with this study was to see “the incidence of feeding and cardiovascular, metabolic, cholesterol problems…” Once the results were collected, it was found that on an island called Crete “no heart attacks, no cholesterol”. That’s when they decide to go to the island to do field work. The inhabitants of Crete were dedicated to pastoralism «all day they were doing moderate exercisewith a very good exposure to the sun and every time they wanted fish, they took their little boat. Furthermore, he adds that “as the population centers on the island were very remote, they always ate as a family.”

«That is, the Mediterranean diet, It wasn’t a diet, it was a Mediterranean lifestyle.“: sun exposure, moderate sport, fruit trees, lean meat, etc.,” highlights Ojeda.

The next thing was that This scientist’s wife brought out a book with recipes from the area titled ‘Mediterranean Food‘: “From there, food was associated, but the study was not just with food, it was with a whole.”

Pablo Ojeda jokes that one of his teachers said that “the Mediterranean diet is the parents”, a statement that, now, as a nutritionist and disseminator, he confirms.