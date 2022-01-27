Soleil Rises increasingly in trouble in the house of Big Brother Vip he would be pondering the early farewell. The twist in the house is very close and it was she who told it during a conversation with Davide Silvestri. Soleil is tired of the situation she finds herself in, between Delia and Alex Belli on the outside. He feels the pressure and is no longer experiencing this adventure with serenity. During the night she also had a panic attack, probably due to the strong stress of these days.

The influencer seems increasingly convinced of giving up prematurely despite being one of the favorites to the final victory. For this reason, speaking with Davide, he expressed the desire to speak with a particular person. “I came to do something else here, not to experience this kind of thing, so I want to leave. I’ll call my agent “ – he revealed.

It would be a serious loss for the game that removed the love triangle between her, Delia and Alex Belli, would be dull in emotion. And of the same opinion it is also Sonia Bruganelli who, when asked on social media about why she chooses to give immunity to Soleil very often, replied: “Because for now, if it were not for her, it would be all a herbal tea and a combing of hair, so, having to see for work, I want it to be a little interesting, even with fake or presumed such stories”.

On the social networks, several fan pages of the girl learned the news of a possible exit from the house in the next few hours, they launched messages of support. “Sun, whatever your decision, we will always be by your side to support you” – reads in Soleilandia, one of the most followed on Instagram.

Other users, on the other hand, have been harder on her: “But maybe that were the case, he says it but he doesn’t. She gets alone in these situations, then she moans and whimpers and what a *** infinite “,” I’m sorry to see her like this, but she put herself in this situation, it was enough to say stop “,” She’s just ridiculous “, “But which soul in peace? He understood that she passed behind and her vicious games with Alex no longer enchant ”.