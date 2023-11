Tunnel found by soldiers inside house in Gaza city | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

Troops from the Israel Defense Forces Combat Engineering Corps (IDF) have begun studies inside Gaza City to identify underground Hamas hideouts.

During the search, they found an opening to one of several tunnels belonging to the terrorist group in the area. Military personnel arrived in the “heart” of Gaza this Tuesday (7).

The newspaper report Times of Israel followed the operation closely, in which soldiers found a tunnel very similar to others identified in the region until then. However, what set this hideout apart from others was its location.

The entrance to the tunnel was discovered by soldiers from the 614th Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps inside a house, in an upscale neighborhood by the sea, under a children’s bed.

“The way Hamas works is unethical. They use a child’s room to hide a tunnel under a child’s bed. This is the reality,” said a reservist engineering officer.

A newspaper reporter accompanied the soldiers on the discovery. The passage had two branches – one heading west to the Gaza coast and another southeast towards Gaza City, where the militia’s main network of tunnels is believed to be.

IDF operations attempt to identify the command centers of the terrorist group that controls the Strip, in an extremely dangerous undertaking for the Army.

Military authorities have already stated that they have no plans to access the hideouts, as the passages are likely to be booby-trapped. The strategy used is to demolish the tunnels as they are found.

The Combat Engineer Corps was tasked with clearing routes, using armored bulldozers, for ground forces to maneuver in the Gaza Strip.

The Army front also locates and destroys Hamas infrastructure, including tunnels, rocket launchers and locations not reached by the Air Force.