A new study published on Friday revealed that the rate of melting of Greenland’s glaciers has accelerated in some places by about five-fold over the past 20 years. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen said in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change that before the end of the century, ice masses in southwest Greenland were retreating by about 5 meters per year, but since then the number has risen to up to 25 metres. This retreat of glaciers on the edge of Greenland and on the ice caps is described as particularly dangerous. During the study, scientists analyzed more than a thousand of Greenland’s approximately 22,000 glaciers, using not only satellite images, but also through 200,000 photographs and aerial images from the past 130 years. Anders Björk, a geologist involved in the project, said that previous studies showed that the largest glaciers in Greenland were under enormous pressure due to global climate change and rising temperatures. However, due to inadequate measurement methods, there has been a lack of clarity about the extent of this decline. Björk said the new study removed all remaining doubts about the consequences of climate change on Greenland’s glaciers.