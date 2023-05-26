At Ferrari, a good deal with one visit to the dealer can turn into a financial noose from which you never recover. Okay, that’s a bit exaggerated, but if it’s your turn at Ferrari, then you’ve got a good turn. Whether the buyer of the most famous Ferrari F430 in the Netherlands had a good deal should be apparent from the first inspection. But the purchase amount was in any case favorable.

This Ferrari F430 used to be in an average residential area in Barendrecht. And as if a Ferrari in front of a terraced house isn’t striking enough, the owner decided to give the car a shiny wrap. Now, wanting to stand out with a Ferrari is not that unusual (in fact…), but if you have not earned your money honestly, it may not be very useful.

In the end it turned out not to be pure coffee either. The owner was taken away by the police on suspicion of healthcare fraud and his belongings were confiscated, including this Ferrari F430. The shiny Ferrari ended up at Domeinen and today we know that the car has delivered about 118,000 kilometers on the clock.

This resulted in the shiny Ferrari at Domeinen

A little Ferrari F430 with just over 100,000 kilometers on the counter and an automatic transmission often costs just over a ton. The highest bid on this F430 was 61,111 euros. An additional 15 percent premium is added to this, so the total amount is just over 70,000 euros. That is more than 30,000 euros below the market value of such a car.

Incidentally, the owner does take a risk. Anyway, the car is quite notorious, so that will also do something with the value. An advantage of the wrap is that no one recognizes him without his jacket. A smart dealer will sell the car abroad, where the past of this F430 is unknown. Then you can quickly earn a nice amount.