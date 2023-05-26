Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Since the launch of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup in 2008 with its various names, everyone talks about the champion clubs, but few look at the leaders on the field line, who are the champion coaches.

Over the past 14 editions, 13 different coaches won the title, and only one name was repeated twice, Romanian Olario Cosmin.

The first titles began with Winfried Schaefer with Al Ain in 2008-2009, then Al Jazira achieved the title under the leadership of his coach Abel Braga in 2009-2010, after which Al-Shabab came with Bonamigo and won the title in 2010-2011, and in the 2011-2012 season, Al-Ahly youth managed From winning with coach Kiki Flores, which prevented Al-Shabab and Bonamigo from winning the title for the second time in a row.

Coach Abdel-Wahhab Abdel-Qader managed to achieve a surprise with Ajman and win the title in 2012-2013, and in the 2013-2014 season Cosmin achieved the title with Shabab Al-Ahly, and after that Al-Nasr achieved his first title in 2014-2015 under Jovanovic’s management, and in the following season Al-Wahda recorded his name in the record. The champions were led by Javier Aguirre, then Cosmin returned again to win the title with Shabab Al-Ahly in 2016-2017, after which Regicamp came to return the title to Al-Wehda. Shabab Al-Ahly missed only a year to repeat the achievement in 2018-2019, this time with coach Aruabarina, and Al-Nassr achieved its second title in the competition in the 2019-2020 season with coach Kronoslav, and in 2020-2021 the 2019-2020 final was repeated, but Al-Ahly youth prevailed this time. In the presence of the only citizen coach Mahdi Ali on the list, and finally last season Reberov achieved the second title for Al Ain after an absence of 14 years since the first edition.

The nationalities of the 13 coaches varied from 4 continents and 10 different countries, and the European minds remain the most likely to win the championship, as 8 European coaches, 2 from South America, 2 from Asia and 1 from North America won the title.

The nationality that wins the title the most is Romanian, with 3 titles; 2 of which are by Cosmin and 1 by Regicamp.

The Eastern European School clearly excels in the championship, as it finds 6 championships through 4 different countries, namely Romania, Ukraine, Serbia and Croatia, and the Brazilians achieved two consecutive titles through Braga Al Jazira 2009-2010 and Bonamigo Youth 2010-2011, while carrying the banner of Iraqi Arab coaches Abdul Wahab Abdul Qadir, in addition To the national coach Mahdi Ali.

Champion trainers

Season 2008-2009: German Schaefer – Al Ain

Season 2009-2010: Brazilian Braga – Al Jazira

Season 2010-2011: Brazilian Bonamigo – Al Shabab

Season 2011-2012: Spaniard Kiki Flores – Shabab Al-Ahly

Season 2012-2013: Iraqi Abdul Wahab Abdul Qadir – Ajman

Season 2013-2014: Romanian Olario Cosmin – Shabab Al-Ahly

Season 2014-2015: Serbian Ivan Jovanovic – Al Nasr

Season 2015-2016: Mexican Javier Aguirre – Al Wahda

Season 2016-2017: Romanian Olario Cosmin – Shabab Al-Ahly

Season 2017-2018: Romanian Laurent Regicamp – Al Wahda

Season 2018-2019: Argentine Rodolfo Arobarina – Shabab Al-Ahly

Season 2019-2020: Croatian Kronoslav – Al Nasr

Season 2020-2021: Emirati Mahdi Ali – Shabab Al-Ahly

Season 2021-2022: Ukrainian Rebrov – Al Ain