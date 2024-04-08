This April 8 we will experience a unique astrological phenomenon: the total solar eclipse. This event will be visible in different cities in Mexico, the United States and Canada. In the north of the American continent, different events will be held to observe the eclipse, some cities will give special glasses to contemplate it and businesses, such as This famous hamburger chain will give away products to commemorate the day.

In the United States, the eclipse will be visible through some cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, states through which the so-called “ strip of totality.” However, throughout the country, People will be able to enjoy free hamburgers from the famous Burger King chain.

“Burger King, home of the grilled Whopper sandwichis celebrating the historic moment that eclipses Americans, as well as much of the world, with a delicious offering that lasts more than four minutes and 28 seconds,” a representative for the network told Todayreferring to the duration of the moment of total darkness derived from the Moon covering the Sun.

People will be able to enjoy the eclipse in different parts of the United States. Photo:science.nasa.gov Share

To enjoy a free burger from Burger King in commemoration of the eclipse, People just need to send a text message with the word “eclipse” to the number 251-251. After which they will receive a coupon to receive a free hamburger with the purchase of another.

Who can participate for a free Burger King burger for the eclipse?



The chain announced the promotion on Instagram, making it clear that People will have one week to redeem the promotion. “Is anyone else overshadowed by hunger? Text ECLIPSE to 251-251 anytime on 4/8, the day of the solar eclipse, to claim your Whopper BOGO. Redeemable until 4/15,” Burger King published on its social networks.

Only people who are members of the Royal Perks rewards program will be able to participate in the Burger King offer. of delivering a free burger with the purchase of another, in commemoration of the solar eclipse, will be available from April 8 to 15, 2014. Anyone can sign up for the loyalty program, just download the chain's application and register to receive benefits .

What burger will Burger King give away for the solar eclipse?



To commemorate the total eclipse of the sun on April 8, 2024, Burger King will offer a promotion, in which it will give away a burger with the purchase of another. The product that people will be able to receive for free is the iconic Whopper Jr.which has grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, pickles and onions, on a soft bun with sesame seeds.