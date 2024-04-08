On April 7th, Cody Rhodesfighter WWE was crowned universal champion of this discipline in Wrestlemania 40, after beating Roman Reigns in a fight that had several surprises.

Sunday night's fight was one of the best in its history in the main event of Wrestlemania. In an event that filled wrestling fans with emotions, Cody Rhodes He finished his story and was able to fulfill the promise he made to his father.

In 2016, after 10 years linked to the fightRhodes He left WWE due to a bad streak and differences with the creative decisions of the managers. In 2015, his father, a WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodesdied in an accident.

His father, 'The American Dream', had fought for the universal champion title in 1977, but could not take it after winning by count-out against champion Billy Graham. This made Cody, 'The American Nightmare', return to the fight with the aim of “finishing the story” in memory of his father.

“I would win that championship for my father, I would put it in his hands and no one could take it away from him. But unfortunately, that dream I had died right in front of me. And, although I can no longer give the championship to American Dream, I can put it on the waist of the American Nightmare. I must finish the story,” said the wrestler upon returning to WWE.

In 2022 he had an injury and until 2023 he was able to return as a fighter for Wrestlemania 38, where Roman Reigns finished as the winner. After winning the Royal Rumble in WrestleMania 39, Rhodes won the right to challenge Reigns, who had been in the championship for almost a thousand days. However, he could not achieve his goal.

In 2024, repeating last year's feat of winning the royal rumble, Rhodes did not waste the opportunity and challenged Roman Reigns for the title, who by the date of the final fight would have been champion for 1,316 days.

This time, convinced to fulfill the promise he made to his father. “The title has always been denied to me and my family, but after so many years I will get it. I will do it for you and for my father,” the fighter mentioned before winning the right.

In conclusion to a story full of ups and downs, defeats and victories. The fighter, at 38 years old, became the new universal champion of the WWE leaving his legacy in glory and finishing the story that began with his father long before. Now, there is a new champion.

