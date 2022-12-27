The captain of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the initiative seeks to honor those who provided pleasure, culture and art to Egyptians and Arabs.

The nursing home is located in the 6th of October City, Giza Governorate, south of Cairo, and bears the name “Soft Power Home for Care”.

Zaki explained that this name is to confirm that the elderly, including actors and artists, always represent a soft and influential force at the level of Egypt and the Arab region, “and they have always provided a lot of pleasure to the audience, and therefore a decent life must be ensured for those of them who lose their homes or are exposed to a crisis after their old age.” “.

He pointed out that the house was equipped at the highest level by the Syndicate of Representative Professions, and it has a special board of directors appointed by the Ministry of Social Solidarity, while the capacity of the house is 40 inmates in 40 single rooms equipped with all needs.

He explained that this house was among the dreams of the Actors Syndicate for some time, “and there are more other steps to ensure a decent life for the elderly artists.”

He pointed out that in recent years many artists have been subjected to crises, including those who did not have a home, and the Ministry of Solidarity was resorting to providing places for them, which made the Syndicate think and call for the establishment of a special home for elderly artists that would preserve their dignity.

He noted that the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, responded to the union’s call and donated the entire amount with which the house was inaugurated, explaining that the construction began since the era of the former captain of the actors, the artist Ashraf Abdel Ghafour.

He added that the house consists of 3 floors and contains a medical clinic, a library, and each room is single and equipped with all the needs of the elderly, artist inmates.

And the Egyptian artist, Liqaa Sweidan, had published a video clip of the house, through her Instagram account, during the preparation stage, confirming that it includes a gym and entertainment facilities for the elderly artists.

According to Ashraf Zaki, the opening ceremony of the house was attended by Abdullah Al Owais, deputy of the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, and a group of Egyptian artists and a number of public figures. During the ceremony, several artists were honored, including the artist Ashraf Abdel Ghafour, the artist Sameh Al-Suraiti and the artist Muhammad Abu Dawood.