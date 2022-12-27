Genoa – Emilia-Romagna reaches out to Liguria grappling (still) with the waste emergency. And it is ready to welcome more rubbish arriving from Genoa, Imperia and Savona. Before Christmas, the Bonaccini council approved a resolution with which it gave the ok to the operation.

We talk about unsorted municipal waste which will be disposed of in the Piacenza waste-to-energy plant, managed by Iren Ambiente, with the approval of the Municipality as well.

“The emergency situation in the management of urban waste that occurred in Liguria – reads the resolution – could also determine sanitation issues in violation of the community legislation of the sector”.

In recent months, Liguria has in fact requested Emilia-Romagna “support to deal with a temporary emergency situation – reads the resolution – concentrated in the period between October 2022 and the end of 2023, in the management of undifferentiated urban waste for a total quantity of about 10,000 tons for each semester of the year 2023″.

However, the checks carried out revealed that the treatment capacity of the Piacenza plant, taking into account the flows already planned and the contracts already signed, allows “only” 7,000 tons of municipal waste to be received from Liguria for the period between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023. And for this quantity the Emilia-Romagna Region has given the go-ahead.

The costs of the contribution and the methods of payment, it is further specified, “are agreed directly between the plant managers” from Liguria and Piacenza, also taking into account the fact that “an additional fee of 20 euros will have to be calculated for each ton of undifferentiated waste conferred as an environmental refreshment, to be paid to the municipality where the plant is located by Iren Ambiente”.