There have been not one or two, but three, the society weddings that this weekend have closed the bridal season and that have had well-known guests. Beltrán Palazuelo and Eugenia Hernández-Antolín Cabello de los Cobos, in Toledo; Cristina Reyes and Jorge Puras, in Madrid; and María Castellanos and Alastair Catto, in Seville, have chosen the last Saturday before the Christmas celebrations to say ‘yes, I want’.

The most publicized of all the appointments was that of Cristina Reyes and Jorge Puras, not in vain, the bride is known for being the stylist of Isabel Preysler, Inés Sastre, Ana Boyer or the one who has been one of the protagonists of the week ( and throughout the autumn-winter), Tamara Falcó. An appointment in which the closest friends of the bride and witnesses to the wedding dressed in different models in red, one of the most typical colors of Christmas. Lourdes Montes, Rosanna Zanetti, Ingrid Asensio and Margarita Vargas took a photograph together dressed to match along with other guests with whom they coincided in tonality, yes, each one of them with her unmistakable personality. Álvaro Castillejos and his wife, Cristina Fernández, Carla Barber and Carlos Baute with his family completed the list of celebrities on this link.

At the nuptials of Beltrán Palazuelo and Eugenia Hernández-Antolín Cabello de los Cobos, in addition to the couple, the groom’s sister, Sofía Palazuelo, pregnant with her second child with her husband, Fernando Fitz-James, was a special protagonist when choosing one one of the most praised outfits: a Hermione dress in nude with a round neckline and midi length covered by a camel coat, a hat-style hat, shoes with a discreet heel and brown opera gloves. Her touch of shine was put on by hers with a metallic bag. The choices of the mother of the groom, Sofía Barroso, in a long velvet coat with feathers on the cuffs and a kimono-style closure, and that of the girlfriend of another of the Palazuelo brothers, the Peruvian actress Micaela Belmont, also drew attention. a boho-chic strapless dress that she covered with a cape coat.

But the most original outfits of the weekend have been in charge of the third leading couple, María Castellanos and Alastair Catto. The daughter of businessman Jaime Castellanos and Patricia O’Shea chose for such a special occasion a dress with a wide bateau neckline, puffed sleeves and a cut at the waist with an unusual floral print in powdery tones that decorated the entire body and skirt of the suit. A spring touch in this winter wedding. Color was also the protagonist in the groom who chose a morning suit with checkered dress pants in navy blue, dark green and yellow. Among the guests at the ceremony for Ana Patricia Botín’s cousin were Elena Cúe, Alberto Cortina, Blanca Suelves and Miriam Lapique.