Strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud are part of the French squad for the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar. This was reported on the Twitter account of the French national team on Sunday, December 18.

Also in the starting line-up of the French national team included goalkeeper Lugo Lloris, defenders Jules Kunde, Dayo Upamecano, Rafael Varane and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Aurelien Tchouameny, Adrian Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, forward Moussa Dembele.

It is also known that Lionel Messi entered the starting lineup of the Argentine team.

In addition to Messi, forwards Lautaro Martinez and Jorge Molina, defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Acuña, midfielders Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Augusto Fernandez, Alexis McAllister and Julian Alvarez and goalkeeper Sergio Romero will enter the field from the beginning of the game.

The final Argentina – France will be held at the stadium “Lusail Ikonik” and will start at 18:00 Moscow time.

On December 15, the former midfielder of the Russian national team Alexander Samedov, giving a forecast for the World Cup final, noted that the Argentina national team and the French team have equal chances of winning.

At the same time, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the final match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.