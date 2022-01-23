It is now certain, the daughter of the wind is called Sofia, she is 29 and wears the blue colors. She has courage and temperament to spare, when she throws herself down the track no opponent can keep up with her. She, a thoroughbred from Bergamo, flies on the snow contemptuous of danger and manages to transmit a magical fluid to the skis that translates into pure power. It may not be the best of style, but the speed it manages to develop is something unique. Race Sofia and the others can only watch, chase, or hope it goes off the track. It is also useless to count on errors or small accidents along the way. The umpteenth proof of this occurred yesterday on Olympia, one of the temples of world women’s skiing. La Goggia risked leaving the race on two occasions, remained on the track due to the broken headset but lost practically nothing on the clock, managing to paint yet another masterpiece. In short, she goes faster and in the White Circus they have all come to terms with it.