His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in his capacity as Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre, has appointed Abdullah Sharafi as a member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Abdullah Sharafi has a long experience in the world of finance and business, which he established through his work at the Emirates Industrial Bank for over 20 years, which qualified him to be used by a number of government agencies and private institutions in the UAE and abroad as a financial advisor, in light of his extensive experience and knowledge. In this field, in addition to his membership in the boards of directors of a number of institutions in the UAE.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA Board of Directors, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continuous keenness to support the Authority and his permanent directives to attract the best specialized cadres and distinguished expertise who are able to contribute effectively to translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for business and finance, and to follow up on His Highness the President of the Dubai International Financial Center and his continuous motivation for every effort that would enhance the ability of the Dubai Financial Services Authority to raise the status of the center At the regional and international levels, and increasing the scope of the leading role it plays as one of the most important major financial centers in the world.

Al-Ali welcomed Abdullah Sharafi to join the DFSA’s Board of Directors to take the place of Mr. Abdul Wahed Al-Ulama, a former member of the Authority’s Board of Directors, wishing him success in his new duties, and stressing his confidence that his distinguished experience, especially in the fields of trade and finance, It will constitute a new source of support for the authority towards achieving its goals in the fullest manner. He also expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Abdul Wahed Al-Ulama, for the efforts and contributions he made during his term in the Board of Directors, expressing his sincere wishes for success in the next stage. The appointment reflects the commitment of the DFSA to play a major role in strengthening the position of the DIFC as a leading financial center in the region and the world.



