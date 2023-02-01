Sofia Goggia in Dubai between bikinis and… rain

Sofia Goggia fly to Dubai: heat, sun and relaxation before World Ski Championships. Yes, a pity that he has seen little heat and sun. In fact, the Italian champion ran into a period of bad weather. “Before the World Cup we go for a week to train in the heat”, ironically writes the 2018 Olympic champion (in free descent in Pyeongchang, without forgetting thesilver of Beijing 2022 the three specialty World Cups). Sofia gives fans an image in a bikini, the only one in the midst of the cold that welcomed her: “I feel courageous in posting as the first photo one of the few I have in a swimsuit taken during the only apparition of the Sun, a fleeting apparition as long as the duration of the cat on the Aurelia; the moment was so epic that when I saw the camel heading towards us I thought I was hallucinating; from desert rain. Continuing the post, in Dubai they are not really equipped for rain and at one point when I went to the athletics field to see the cheetah Marcell Jacobs take off (he did a month of training in view of the Athletics season, ed) I also feared it was about to snow”, says Goggia. And he adds: “You will say “eh, what a bad luck you go away for five days and get cold and rain”, yes, it is true, but to “make it go down”, I like to think that I brought rain to the desert and, that basically , being here for a specific goal, this allowed me to work at the top between physiotherapy and training”

Sofia Goggia towards the 2023 World Ski Championships: training at the San Pellegrino Pass

Short holidays already over anyway Sofia Goggia: the countdown to the Courchevel/Meribel World Ski Championships has started and in these days she is at Passo San Pellegrino on the ‘La Volata’ slope with some teammates from the Italian national team to finish off preparations for the event world championship: on Wednesday 8 February the Italian champion will be on track for the Super-G (a specialty that saw her win silver at Are 2019), while on Saturday 11 the Downhill is scheduled.

