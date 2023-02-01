Half a million people in the UK are likely to take part in the strike on Wednesday, the eve of the 100th anniversary of the formation of Rishi Sunak’s conservative government.

The Workers’ Union Congress warned that it would be “the biggest day of strikes since 2011”.

The strikes will affect transportation, schools and the economy as a whole, and the repercussions will affect all British people, even those who are not on strike, and who are forced to stay at home to take care of their children, because of the teachers’ strike, or because of their inability to go to their place of work.

At Farrington train station in central London, many say they have decided to work from home, or even take a day off, to avoid difficulties.

Passengers transiting at British airports could also be affected by a strike by immigration staff.

And the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, had said Monday during a visit to health workers who plan to continue their strike in the coming days: “I only want to have a magic wand to pay you all more.”

However, he also considers that raising wages will contribute to an increase in inflation and a decline in public finances, which have been facing difficulties since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis.

impact on schools

It is expected that 23 thousand schools in Britain will be affected by the strikes on Wednesday, which will be the first day of seven days of strikes planned by the “National Education Union”.

Teachers’ representatives considered it “entirely appropriate” that teachers or teachers did not disclose their intentions in advance to the directors of the institutions.

“The government refrains from discussing the reasons for the strike,” said the two general secretaries of the National Education Union, Mary Boustead and Kevin Courtney, in a statement.

They considered that not increasing salaries leads to problems in recruitment and retention of staff, which “disrupts children’s education every day.”

Strikers in various sectors are calling for higher wages in line with the 10.5 percent increase in inflation in the United Kingdom, which is gnawing at incomes, pushing millions of Britons into poverty.

Recent forecasts by the International Monetary Fund indicate that this year the UK will be the only large economy to suffer recession with a contraction of 0.6% of GDP.

The strikers are also protesting against working conditions, the pension system, and the government’s efforts to limit the right to strike.

lost business days

The protest movement has been going on since spring. In November alone, the National Bureau of Statistics recorded 467,000 lost work days due to strikes, a record since 2011.

Since June 2022, the Census Bureau has recorded 1.6 million “lost” work days.

However, the railway union expressed hope for progress, noting in a statement Tuesday that it had received “two formal offers” that are more important than the previous ones and are currently being considered by its executive committee.

In the meantime, it is scheduled to organize a new strike in the railway sector, starting Friday, while the firefighters voted in favor of a strike, the first of its kind in twenty years.