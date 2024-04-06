That's cool to come across, the successor to the LaFerrari!

It has been more than ten years since Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren showed their hypercars to the world in the form of the LaFerrari, the 918 Spyder and the P1. Quite a progressive trio, because they combined a high-performance combustion engine with a hybrid drivetrain. Today this is also the case with 'normal' supercars, such as a Ferrari SF90 or a McLaren Artura.

LaFerrari successor

That does not mean that there will be no room for new hypercars in 2024. In fact, Ferrari is working in complete secrecy on a successor to the LaFerrari. Now you can't do that forever in simulations and test laps on Fiorano. Driving miles in the real world is also part of the test period. Autoblog reader Christiaan just came across a prototype on his way to a winter sports holiday in Germany!

This test car has already been spotted in and around Maranello. These photos are proof that the successor to the LaFerrari is now also being tested outside Italy. This is a heavily camouflaged car. The Italians don't make a complete secret of it, the brake calipers show that it is a Ferrari.

The appearance doesn't have to be a precursor to the actual hypercar. Ferrari always makes a sport of making test cars look crazy. That large rear spoiler, for example, really doesn't have to come to the production version. The centrally located exhausts and rear lights are from the SF90 and are there for distraction. The headlights are again borrowed from the 296.

The big question is still what kind of drivetrain the successor to the LaFerrari will get. Based on previous spy videos, it sounds like the V6 hybrid powertrain that we know from the 296. This setup in a lightweight hypercar and with more than 1,000 hp of power should surpass the LaFerrari with six cylinders. Maybe not in terms of soundtrack, but certainly in terms of speed. It sounds logical: Ferrari's 499P Le Mans hypercar also has that hybrid V6 on board.

Ferrari is expected to present the hypercar to the world in 2025. With this prototype spotted in Germany, we are one step closer to the unveiling. The successor to the LaFerrari is coming!

Have you also come across something special? Upload your photos via Autoblog Spots!

This article Photos! First look at successor LaFerrari first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Photos #successor #LaFerrari