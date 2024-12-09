The countdown has come to an end. This Monday, Barbara Rey He gives his most anticipated interview. The ex-vedette will speak loud and clear about everything that has been said about her in recent months, which is not little. The expectation is maximum since there have been few occasions on which he has spoken about it. An interview that comes amid rumors of a possible participation in ‘GH DÚO’, where, according to Kiko Hernandezyou will see faces with your son, Angel Cristo Jr. Be that as it may, there is still a month left to find out if they will be part of the coexistence program. The important thing now is to know what he will say and who he will charge against tonight.

In this step, Barbara Rey He has the support of his daughter, Sofia Christwho, on more than one occasion, has made it public that he is by his mother’s side and that he does not understand his brother’s attitude. Before the ex-vedette’s interview is broadcast, the DJ wanted to emphasize her position. «It’s her thing, I respect her and I’m not really going to get involved. I just hope he does very well. Besides, there is only one way that I have always told you, which is when you are calm with a clear conscience, you don’t have to be afraid at all,” he began in conversation with Europa Press.

Sofia Christ alleges that her mother has every “right to defend herself” against everything he has said about her: “It is a human right after everything they have done, they have harassed her, they have humiliated her and all the violence in all aspects.” that they have exerted on her from a media outlet. Of course, she prefers to stay in the background: “What has to be clear is that I really want to stay out of it and respect me because I have a lot of work and I don’t want to start over like everything.”

Possible participation in ‘GH DUO’

These words of Sofia Christ They arrive after he denied that he will be a contestant on the third edition of ‘GH DUO’. Kiko Hernandezfrom ‘Not even that we were shhh’, assured that the children and the mother will see each other live in the coexistence program. Information that the DJ and television collaborator has denied. At least, that she is going to be part of the television format: «I know that, publicly, many things are being said, but, really, do not believe everything they say in certain media. “I continue with my life, working on mine.”